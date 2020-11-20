Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Lee Jenkins Massey will begin at 2:30 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Phillip Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Meehan Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Massey, 79, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Regency Hospital of Meridian.

“Mama Ruby” as she was affectionately known by many loved to enjoy the outdoors from her back porch. She loved to fish and camp as her health permitted. Her favorite title was “Granny” as she loved to spoil her entire family and to spend time with them whenever she could; she was known for her cooking skills and providing meals for her entire family. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church of Meridian and attended there as long as her health permitted. She could often be found watching her favorite show “Heartland”.

Mrs. Ruby is survived by her children, Larry W. Smith, Gary U. Smith (Lisa), Keith Smith (Tina), Jeff Smith (Tracie), and Beth Porter (John). Grandchildren Sean Smith, Ashley Barker, Josh Smith, Travis Smith, Tiffany Blackford (Sean), Santana Stevenson (James), Shana Lebar (Alex), Rikee Palomera (Art), Hannah Porter. Great-grandchildren Breanna Barker, Caden Smith, Ella Smith, Kinsley Smith, Mason Smith, Grayson Smith, Corbin Smith, Elizabeth Palomera, Alex Palomera, Gotham Wilson, Victoria Smith, and Alana Lebar. One Brother, Billy Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Janell Jenkins and Larue Jenkins, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl and Evie Mae Jenkins; husbands, Ulmer “Knocker” Smith and Homer Earl Massey. Siblings, Ed Jenkins, George Ray Jenkins, Connie Moody, Jerry Jenkins, Sarah Mowery, and Virginia Mae Massey.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Travis Smith, John Porter, Danny Woodall, Art Palomera and Ryan Hudman.

Mrs. Massey’s family will receive guests from 4:00pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

