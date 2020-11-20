Advertisement

Our weather pattern shifts toward rainy for Thanksgiving Week

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A more active weather pattern will set us up for an on-and-off rainy period leading up to Thanksgiving, but the pattern will shift toward calmer, drier weather by Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day will be mainly sunny. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees. The morning low will be near 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving Travel on Wednesday will start with rain, but the day will gradually improve. If you’re leaving in the morning, you can encounter some slippery roads. If you’re traveling east, you’ll drive into the rain. Rain will become increasingly likely up and down the East Coast from Maine to North Florida. Much of the country along and west of the Mississippi River will be dry. Rain will fall along the Washington and Oregon Coast, and snow can fall in the northern Rockies from Idaho to Wyoming.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool through the low 50s through 10 PM - a little less cool that previous evening. We’ll stay clear overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 44. Friday will be sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

This Weekend

Warming will build through this weekend. Saturday will become partly cloudy. The day will start with upper 40s in the morning and warm to the mid-70s. Sunday will start with 50s in the morning and warm into the mid-70s. Rain is unlikely until Sunday night, though a stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out Sunday afternoon.

