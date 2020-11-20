Report: Taysom Hill to start at QB in Drew Brees absence

METAIRIE, La. (WTOK) - According to several reports, quarterback Taysom Hill has been named the starter for the Saints’ Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to confirm Jameis Winston, who many believed would start this weekend, will serve as backup quarterback.

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill will start Sunday vs. the Falcons, per source. Hill took all the starter reps at practice this week. Jameis Winston will be the backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2020

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Winston will not play unless needed due to injury.

Winston was signed to a 1-year deal this offseason after spending the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Hill signed a new two-year, $21 million contract this offseason.

Hill is stepping in for injured quarterback Drew Brees who is out with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

