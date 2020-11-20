Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For those of you who like to get a little jump on your Christmas shopping, there’s a perfect event happening Saturday in the Queen City. The Merry Meridian Market returns to the MSU Riley Center as more than 20 vendors will set up shop between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of products, ranging from Christmas decorations to boutique clothing, all under the same roof.

“We’re probably the only market in Meridian this year,” said Michele Thames, Market Director for Merry Meridian. “We’re very happy that we ramped up over the summer. We’ve got lots of safety protocol in place so it seemed like the perfect time for us to do this and to give the vendors an opportunity to sell their products and give the shoppers an opportunity to shop in a situation like this.”

If you plan on attending tomorrow’s event, you must wear a mask and temperatures will be checked before you enter.

