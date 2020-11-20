Staying dry and getting warmer Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area on our Friday morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Clouds will increase a bit tonight, but we look to stay dry with temperatures dropping into the upper-40s by Saturday morning. Patchy fog will also be possible through 9 a.m. Saturday. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front will approach our area from the north and west on Sunday. Most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be possible in the evening and into Monday morning. Many of us will stay dry as the cold front will be weakening as it moves across our area; in fact, there’s a chance the rain associated with the frontal passage fizzles out completely before getting to our area. Either way, do not expect any issues Sunday night/Monday morning.

The frontal passage will still usher in some cooler air on Monday, with highs that day only topping out in the mid-60s. We look to drop back into the mid-40s by Tuesday morning. Isolated showers will be possible by Tuesday evening as another disturbance approaches our area. This one will be a bit stronger, so expect to see some rain and isolated thunder late-Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but there is still a chance that changes. After a lingering shower Thanksgiving morning, the rest of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-60s.

