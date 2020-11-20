Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is starting this weekend.

The event will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. and the historic home will host tours for another several weeks. There will be over 35 decorated Christmas trees from our area.

Masks are required during the tours, but masks will be provided if you forget your own.

“We are saying that we are making merry with our neighbors,” said Betty Lou Jones, the president of the Meridian Restoration Foundation. “And we have invited our neighborhood to participate. We’ve invited a very diverse group of people from our community to participate, and this is going to be the best ever!”

Construction on the historic Merrehope home began way back in 1858.

