Union golfer Andy Ogletree turns pro

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union High School graduate and Little Rock native Andy Ogletree announced Thursday he is turning pro.

Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and was the low amateur at last week’s Masters. He finished T34 at Augusta National with former Masters champion Adam Scott and U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast, and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.

The 22-year-old, who was a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, will be represented by Rock Sports Group.

Ogletree signed endorsement deals with Titleist, Peter Millar, International Golf Logistics and two companies out of Meridian which include New South Ford and Southern Pipe and Supply.

“The game has taken me to so many special places already. I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future.”

Ogletree finished his amateur career ranked No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

