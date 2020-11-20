Advertisement

World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of children play tag while growing up, but the playground game has become a competitive sport seen by millions around the world.

World Chase Tag was established in 2011, and it has established itself as a top event for athletes to show off their ability to chase and evade.

The competition involves obstacles in a playing arena called The Quad. The goal is for the chaser to tag the evader in a certain amount of time.

The most popular format used in global events is a team format called the Chase-Off, where two groups of athletes battle each other in 20-second chases.

World Chase Tag gained notoriety with its YouTube channel, as millions of people have watched videos of past competitions, helping the sport grow in popularity.

The organization has reached new heights after securing an exclusive television deal with NBC Sports Network for World Chase Tag USA. The competition premiered Nov. 5, and the cable channel will air new episodes through Dec. 18.

Gray Television, owner of this TV station and website, is an investor in World Chase Tag.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

Latest News

Thanksgiving food increased in price
Thanksgiving food increased in price
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday