Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy

By WINK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WINK) - Video shows a man jumping into action to save his puppy from the grip of an alligator.

“He just came out like a missile,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his puppy Gunner’s life.

“They’re like children to us,” Richard Wilbanks said.

He pried opened the alligator’s mouth until it released his dog. Even after being dragged under water in the alligator’s jaws, Gunner is doing just fine.

“They had one little puncture wound. My hands were just chewed up,” Richard Wilbanks said. “But I was able to save Gunner’s life.”

The terrifying encounter was recorded due to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fStop Foundation.

“The video was jarring,” said Meredith Budd, the regional policy director at the Florida Wildlife Foundation.

The cameras, set up as part of a campaigned called Sharing the Landscape, typically capture videos of animals like deer or bobcats.

Their goal is to help people appreciate and understand the wildlife they live near. By doing so, they hope it helps reduce the conflicts that can sometimes happen between people and nature.

“It gives us a new appreciation. We do need to be aware they are wild animals,” Louise Wilbanks said. “They’re not here for our benefit. We’re very lucky to share the space with them.”

Gunner is now a little hesitant getting near the water, but Richard Wilbanks calls it a learning experience. He keeps Gunner away from the water now, and always on a leash.

“Keep your guard up, enjoy, but don’t get too close,” Louise Wilbanks said.

The Wilbanks decided not to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission because he says it’s the alligator’s home that it was doing what an alligator does to survive.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Guns seized by MPD
Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals
Hooper's Electronics.
Hooper’s Electronics in Meridian closes for good

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount
Shoppers made their way to the MSU Riley Center for the annual Merry Meridian Holiday Market to...
The annual Merry Meridian Market returns to Meridian
State Representative Jeramey Anderson (l) and Governor Tate Reeves (R)
Miss. Gov. urged to enforce statewide mask order by State Rep.