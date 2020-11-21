Enterprise beats Scott Central to move on to state semifinals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs hosted the Scott Central Rebels in the third round of the playoffs.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs John Campbell pulled off a big run with great blocking from his lineman, and in the open field, he made a defender miss to get the Bulldogs in scoring position.

A few plays later quarterback Derryon Gray kept the ball on the quarterback keeper to score a touchdown and give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

The Rebels wouldn’t waste any time answer back. Running back Jalen Wells took a handoff which he bounced to the outside to put the Rebels in position to score.

Later in the drive Rebels quarterback, Treyon Walsh pulls off his own quarterback keeper and scores the touchdown. They went for two conversion and completed it. The Rebels took an 8-7 lead

This game would go back and forth but the Bulldogs would pull off the upset and be the rebels 21-14 to head to the state semifinals to face off against Taylorsville in an away game for the Bulldogs.

