Hundreds turn out for drive-thru mask distribution in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of vehicles navigated orange cones Saturday at the Tommy Dulaney Center as well as the Meridian Little Theater parking lot as the city of Meridian issued free face masks to residents.

City officials are helping families to stay safe before thanksgiving week by distributing 15,000 masks to citizens.

The event was scheduled from 8 am until 11 am, but it only took an hour before supplies at both locations to run out.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said he is glad to see that people are taking advantage of the mask giveaway.

“Everything went quick. We tried to get everyone that needed masks for this holiday season. Hopefully, I can get another order in and we can do this again before Christmas,” said LEMA Director Odie Barrett.

“It was good to see so many people taking this so seriously. So many people turn out to get these masks. That means they are doing their part in trying to protect themselves, family, and other people,” said volunteer Charleen Gaddie.

Barrett said this is part of the city’s strategy to protect people from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.