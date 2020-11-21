Lynyrd Skynyrd memorial gets road signs in Pike County

GILLSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - They were atop the rock and roll charts when tragedy struck the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Three band members, a road manager and two pilots died in a fatal plane crash in south Mississippi in 1977.

In recent weeks, the Mississippi Department of Transportation put up the signs along I-55 directing people to the Lynyrd Skynyrd memorial in Pike County.

The monument, located near Gillsburg, was constructed last year and is off the beaten path near the site where the band’s plane went down.

Jamie Wall and Dewayne Easley both helped rescue the crash survivors.

Jamie Wall said, “The plane was upside down and there was a crack in the plane and I had a hatchet and I used that hatchet to make the hole bigger to pull them out.”

Since the memorial was built last year, about 10,000 people have come through. Those who put up the memorial believe the highway signs will attract even more visitors.

Dewayne Easleysaid, “The real diehard fans of course they already know it’s here. As far as tourist, general population... it’s a tourist attraction for a state.”

Greg Stillwell and his wife came all the way from Jonesboro, Arkansas to pay their respects. Lynyrd Skynyrd was the first concert he ever saw.

