Neshoba Central falls in second round of MHSAA playoffs

Neshoba Central football players line up on the sideline during Friday's playoff matchup...
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The road to Jackson has come to an end for Neshoba Central.

On Friday night, the Rockets fell to the Ridgeland Titans 32-29 to finish the season with a 10-2 overall record. Neshoba Central’s only two losses this season came at the hands of Ridgeland.

Entering Friday’s MHSAA 5A playoff matchup, Neshoba Central had been off three weeks. The Rockets final two regular season matchups and first round playoff matchup were canceled due to COVID-18 concerns with opponents.

A back and forth first half that saw three touchdowns scored in the first three minutes of the game set the tone early. The Titans scored on the third play of the contest when Zy McDonald hit Richard Mays on a 54-yard pass. The two-point conversion failed as Ridgeland took a 6-0 lead.

The Rockets wasted no time responding with a touchdown of their own. Jarquez Hunter found an open hole and ran 61 yards to the house to give the Rockets a 7-6 lead.

Ridgeland got right back to work though. The Titans pushed downfield before McDonald found Ja’Braxton Boone on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Two-point conversion would be good as the Titans took a 14-7 lead with 9:05 left in the first quarter.

The Titans led 26-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Neshoba Central took back the lead off a 26-yard pass from Hunter to Dagan Martin. The Rockets decision to go for two would pay off as they took a 29-26 lead.

With 59 seconds left in the third quarter, the Titans would score the final touchdown of the matchup. McDonald found Mays on an 11-yard throw to go up 32-29 and run away with the lead.

Ridgeland advances on to the 5A semifinals to face four-time defending state champion West Point.

