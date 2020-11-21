Thanksgiving food increased in price

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Typical items to serve at a traditional Thanksgiving dinner are more expensive than last year, due to the pandemic. COVID-19 caused shortages and industry disruptions for pork, potatoes and turkey. Which increased prices globally.

Matt Williams, assistant manager of Piggly Wiggly said, “We’re not having a real big problem with getting what we want but there’s some things that are a little bit harder to get here.”

We went to Piggly Wiggly and checked out a traditional meal, serving a family of four. Including side dishes, families can expect to spend around $66 at local grocery stores.

Resident Jerome Trahan says he chose to order from a local restaurant for his family of six and he paid more than expected.

“You know, I think it’s going to be a little more expensive. I say that the turkey, normally when I first started buying those turkeys, they were around $35. This year, it was around $47.”

Trahan said he’s also seen an increase in price and little variety for side dishes. “Again, there weren’t a lot of different choices first of all.” Trahan said, “the choices that were there were a little more expensive than I’ve seen in a while.”

Trahan warns locals to prepare to pay a more than last year.

