The annual Merry Meridian Market returns to Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian tradition made a comeback for many local holiday shoppers.

Shoppers made their way to the MSU Riley Center for the annual Merry Meridian Holiday Market to get an early start on some Christmas shopping.

The event held at least 25 booths where vendors sold an assortment of items.

This market is put on year after year in efforts of getting the community out and supporting local small businesses.

“We wanted to do it safely this year. We constricted the number of vendors we could take. We took every precaution we could. We are excited and pleased with the turnout,” said Uptown Meridian Director Debby Delshad.

Organizers said they plan to continue the market tradition next year.

