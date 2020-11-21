This weekend stays dry, but rain is on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We finished our week with beautiful sunshine, and we were noticeable warmer today than we have been throughout the rest of this week.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and warmer. We will cool from 60s to mid-to-upper 50s through 10 PM. Expect increasing clouds overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 48 degrees. Temperatures may increase a bit from the lows by sunrise due to the increasing cloud cover. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

The Rest Of The Weekend

The second half of the weekend will be similar. Beneath increasing clouds, the day will warm from lower 50s in the morning to mid-70s in the afternoon.

Our Next Rain Maker(s)

A cold front will move through our area Sunday and Monday morning. It may bring a few showers with it, but this is looking more and more like a dry frontal passage. Monday and Tuesday will end up being mostly dry. Another rain maker will arrive Tuesday night, and rain will fall through the first half of Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Travel

The Wednesday rain could affect your Thanksgiving Travel plans. The afternoon will improve locally, but rain will increase up and down the East Coast. If your plans take you anywhere from Boston and New York to Washington, Raleigh, and Charlotte to Atlanta and Jacksonville, rain is likely. If you’re heading west, weather is better.

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day itself is persistently a good-weather day. We will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 71 degrees. The low temperature will be near 48 degrees.

