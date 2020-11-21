West Lauderdale Middle School’s shoe drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Lauderdale Middle School is having a shoe drive to raise money for the school.

The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of new and used shoes to help the school’s PTO raise money for the growing need for technology at the school.

The drive will run until December 4th.

The shoes that are donated will be shipped off to different countries and given to people who need them. If a shoe doesn’t have a match, it will go to another organization for people with only one foot.

