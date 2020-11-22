Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 143,180 cases, 3,676 deaths reported by health dept.

Nov. 22, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 143,180.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 779 new cases and 19 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,213,935 as of November 15. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 116,683 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

