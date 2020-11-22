Advertisement

Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled Saturday, dealing President Donald Trump’s campaign another blow in its effort to invalidate the election.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, turned down the request for an injunction by President Donald Trump’s campaign, spoiling the incumbent’s hopes of somehow overturning the results of the presidential contest.

In his ruling, Brann said the Trump campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” the opinion said. “Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

A message seeking comment was left with the Trump campaign.

Trump had argued that the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated when Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with their submitted mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the seven Biden-majority counties that the campaign sued had argued Trump had previously raised similar claims and lost.

They told Brann the remedy the Trump campaign sought, to throw out millions of votes over alleged isolated issues, was far too extreme, particularly after most of them have been tallied.

“There is no justification on any level for the radical disenfranchisement they seek,” Boockvar’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed Thursday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, tweeted shortly after Brann’s ruling, saying “Another one bites the dust.”

The state’s 20 electoral votes would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Counties must certify their results to Boockvar by Monday, after which she will make her own certification.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will notify the winning candidate’s electors they should appear to vote in the Capitol on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Guns seized by MPD
Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals
Hooper's Electronics.
Hooper’s Electronics in Meridian closes for good

Latest News

Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount
Shoppers made their way to the MSU Riley Center for the annual Merry Meridian Holiday Market to...
The annual Merry Meridian Market returns to Meridian
State Representative Jeramey Anderson (l) and Governor Tate Reeves (R)
Miss. Gov. urged to enforce statewide mask order by State Rep.