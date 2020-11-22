Local residents plan for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State health officials and the CDC are urging anyone holding Thanksgiving holiday gatherings to keep it in small groups.

Thanksgiving is a time where most families gather and fellowship with each other. But many locals we talked to say they will be taking some precautions this year.

The pandemic has changed how we celebrate birthdays and socialize with others.

Now, it has changed how some people spend time with family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many state health officials as well as the CDC are asking Americans to use caution when gathering for thanksgiving this year with a surge in COVID-19 cases leading up to the holiday.

We spoke with residents about their plans for Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to stay home and have a limited visit from family. It’s going to be low-key. We’re going to celebrate amongst ourselves,” said local Chad Johnson. “I plan to spend time with my immediate family as safe as possible. We will be taking the necessary precautions that are needed,” said local David Mosley Jr.

“Big gatherings I will say no because of the opportunities for the coronavirus numbers to increase,” said local Liz Mosley.

One of the big requests from health officials is to keep any meal plans limited to those already living in the household, instead of the usual large feast with invited guests.

