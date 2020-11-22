Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Challenge. Newscenter 11 got a tour of the unique obstacle at Bonita Lakes.

“This race is a lot more competitive and hard than I thought it would be,” said racer Curtis Kelly.

Curtis Kelly just got done running over 5 miles with several obstacles in his path such as wall climbing, mud crawling, and heavy object carrying.

Even after going through those tough conditions, Kelly said that he’d gladly do it again

“It is the best thing. If you have any time of competitiveness in you, I highly recommend it,” said Kelly.

I spoke with one of the race ambassadors that said you don’t necessarily have to be an athlete to compete.

“Some people think that you have to be ultra-competitive or in great shape to compete. The goal is just to get started,” said race ambassador Christy Kelly.

I caught up with one racer who did just that. She said this was her first time attempting to do the Celtic Warrior Race.

“This is definitely something to mark off my bucket list. This is out of my area, but I’m looking forward to it. I have been preparing for months,” said racer Shannon Johnson.

If you missed this event, you can catch it again this coming spring at Bonita Lakes.

