Mild conditions and sunny skies are in the forecast for tomorrow.

We have had a pleasant day with party cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid 70′s. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any rain, and we won’t be expecting any rain until Wednesday. However, we are seeing a low-pressure system that is moving in behind a cold front by Sunday. We can see that the rain starts to break up as it makes its way to the south, so we won’t be seeing much rain in east Mississippi or west Alabama, but we could see an isolated shower. By Sunday night we will be seeing the switch from low pressure to high pressure, and the high-pressure system will settle over us by Monday which will keep us dry until Wednesday.

If you have plans to travel out of town on Wednesday for Thanksgiving on Thursday, you will want to make sure that you bring your rain gear, and your windshield wiper blades are in good shape because we are seeing a 60% chance for showers on Wednesday before noon. The rest of the week we will remain dry until the weekend with the small chance for an isolated shower tomorrow.

We are in the mid to lower 50′s tonight with clear skies which will give us a chance to cool down by morning into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. By the time you are eating lunch tomorrow we are still sunny and clear with temperatures in the lower 70′s. We start to see rain and clouds to the north by 5 PM and the clouds will build into our area through the evening.

Wednesday won’t be the only time we are seeing rain because we are going to be above average for rain chance from November 26th to the 30th, and then we will return to normal amounts of rain by November 28th through December 4th. As you are getting out of church or waking up tomorrow, it will be a great day for brunch or a late lunch a we see sunny skies and the 70′s by 10 AM and we will stay in the lower 70′s until 2 PM.

Tomorrow will be your pick day this week as we see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70′s. We see the cold front dropping our temperatures ten degrees by Monday, but we will start to warm up again by Tuesday, On Wednesday our chances for rain move in, but Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful and a great time to celebrate. We stay dry for the rest of the week until Saturday when a forty percent chance of showers moves back in. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper 40′s to the upper 50′s.

