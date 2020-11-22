PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Public Service Chairman Dane Maxwell has gotten a big response to his “Zap the Gap” program, which was initiated over the summer.

The program is designed to identify “gaps” in high-speed internet, natural gas and cell phone service. It began last June.

“We’ve had over 200,000 call-ins on “Zap the Gap” and I encourage all of the listeners out there, if they don’t have natural gas in their area or if they don’t have high-speed internet or cell signal, we want to know about it or they can go to the Mississippi No-Call App and put the information in there,” Maxwell said.

You can also call 228-374-2160 to report “gaps” in service.

And you can go online to www.psc.ms.gov/south/ztg or Dane Maxwell’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.