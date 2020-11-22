Advertisement

PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far
PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Public Service Chairman Dane Maxwell has gotten a big response to his “Zap the Gap” program, which was initiated over the summer.

The program is designed to identify “gaps” in high-speed internet, natural gas and cell phone service. It began last June.

“We’ve had over 200,000 call-ins on “Zap the Gap” and I encourage all of the listeners out there, if they don’t have natural gas in their area or if they don’t have high-speed internet or cell signal, we want to know about it or they can go to the Mississippi No-Call App and put the information in there,” Maxwell said.

You can also call 228-374-2160 to report “gaps” in service.

And you can go online to www.psc.ms.gov/south/ztg or Dane Maxwell’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Guns seized by MPD
Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 142,401 cases, 3,657 deaths reported by health dept.
The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes

Latest News

Pandemic Thanksgiving
Locals react to Thanksgiving during pandemic
Merrehope
Merrehope Trees of Christmas
Pandemic Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Local Reax
PHI Air Medical
First Responders: PHI Air Medical
43 Christmas trees were decorated this year to celebrate a tradition that has been going on...
Merrehope kicks off 52nd annual Trees of Christmas Saturday