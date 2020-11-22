Vigil held for late Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday, residents of Lowndes County gathered to remember Sheriff John “Big John” Williams who was killed in the line of duty one year ago Monday.

Williams was killed when he was dispersing a large crowd in the parking lot of the QV convenience store in Hayneville.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Lowndes County Courthouse named in Williams’ honor.

Many residents describe him as a brother, friend and hero who loved everyone.

“His heart was always on people; he was truly a people person, and he had God’s love, " retired special agent for Alabama Bureau of Investigation Dan Watson said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says it is that personality that distinguish him from other sheriffs.

“Everybody in this county knew who he was, and he knew who they were and so he is tremendously missed but at the same time we are blessed as a result of the relationship we had with him,” Marshall said.

William Chase Johnson, 18, is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Elmore County Jail under no bond.

The case could go before a grand jury in January.

