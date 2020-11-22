We will be much cooler tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holidays are approaching and we are going got have a busy week weather wise as well. We will see cooler temperatures moving in tomorrow, rain on Wednesday as you travel for Thanksgiving, but on Thanksgiving Day we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70′s. Right now, we are in the upper to mid 50′s but we can start to see a dip of cold air from the north moving into east Mississippi and west Alabama.

We are also seeing a high-pressure system coming closer to us which will keep our temperatures cooler , but also dry. As you start your week by leaving for work, we will be in the lower to mid 40′s and we will only be warming up to the lower 60′s by the afternoon. We will continue to have a chill in the air as we cool down to the mid 40′s once again by 10 PM. As you head out the door tomorrow, we will be in the lower 40′s and stay that way until 7 AM. We will continue to warm into the upper 40′s by 8 AM and we won’t be seeing any rain yet.

Through the afternoon we will stay partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60′s due to a small cold front that settles over us with the high-pressure system. Even though we will be cooler tomorrow, we won’t be seeing rain just yet. We will remain dry Monday and Tuesday and then we can start to see more dense clouds moving in by Tuesday afternoon.

The rain will slowly creep into the area and rain will move in by Wednesday morning. Through most of Wednesday we are expecting widespread rain wish could affect travel plans. However, this will not be affecting our temperatures too much because we will be in the lower 60′s tomorrow, but the rest of the week we will be in the lower 70′s.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday will be dry and Wednesday the rain will be moving in. By Thanksgiving we will be dry once again, but not for long as more rain moves in on Friday and will stick around for the weekend.

