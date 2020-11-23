Advertisement

Alabama men’s basketball program placed on 3-year probation

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after an upset win over LSU in an NCAA...
Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after an upset win over LSU in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(WTOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just days before tipping off the 2020-21 basketball season, Alabama was given a 3-year probation by the NCAA.

The probation does not include a loss of scholarships or postseason ban.

It comes as a result of a former staffer - later identified as Kobie Baker - accepting bribes to facilitate a meeting between a player’s father and a financial adviser. Baker resigned in 2017.

The men’s basketball program was also hit with minor financial penalties.

