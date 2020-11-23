Alabama men’s basketball program placed on 3-year probation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just days before tipping off the 2020-21 basketball season, Alabama was given a 3-year probation by the NCAA.

The probation does not include a loss of scholarships or postseason ban.

It comes as a result of a former staffer - later identified as Kobie Baker - accepting bribes to facilitate a meeting between a player’s father and a financial adviser. Baker resigned in 2017.

The men’s basketball program was also hit with minor financial penalties.