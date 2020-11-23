City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020
ARREST REPORT
SHUNA P KNIGHT, 2000
7875C LAUDERDALE TOOMUSBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DUI REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; SIMPLE ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER
JUSTIN D GRAN, 1996
89 BONER ST WILLACOOCHEE, GA
DUI OTHER; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
RODERICK MATHIS, 1999
101 HERITAGE RD WILLACOOCHEE, GA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JEFFERY M SIMS, 1979
807 COUNTY ROAD
514 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SACIYAAH MOSLEY, 1995
5117 NORTHVIEW DR APT 13C MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
BENJAMIN RUFFIN, 1983
2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PUBLIC DRUNK
DALTON DAVIS, 1969
6183 SHADY PINE DR TOOMSUBA, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
Three were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:14 PM on November 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 21st Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:13 AM on November 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:51 PM on November 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:44 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:50 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:33 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:37 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:50 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:19 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting call in the area of the 148 mile marker on Interstate 20/59. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:43 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Vally Street. One individual, one residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
