City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020

ARREST REPORT

SHUNA P KNIGHT, 2000

7875C LAUDERDALE TOOMUSBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DUI REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; SIMPLE ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER

JUSTIN D GRAN, 1996

89 BONER ST WILLACOOCHEE, GA

DUI OTHER; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

RODERICK MATHIS, 1999

101 HERITAGE RD WILLACOOCHEE, GA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JEFFERY M SIMS, 1979

807 COUNTY ROAD

514 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SACIYAAH MOSLEY, 1995

5117 NORTHVIEW DR APT 13C MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; FIGHTING IN PUBLIC

BENJAMIN RUFFIN, 1983

2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PUBLIC DRUNK

DALTON DAVIS, 1969

6183 SHADY PINE DR TOOMSUBA, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

Three were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:14 PM on November 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 21st Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:13 AM on November 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:51 PM on November 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:44 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:50 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:33 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:37 AM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:50 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:19 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting call in the area of the 148 mile marker on Interstate 20/59. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:43 PM on November 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Vally Street. One individual, one residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

