COVID-19 in Mississippi: 143,879 cases, 3,676 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 143,879. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 699 new cases, zero new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,287,816 as of November 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a look at the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 882 53 93 27 Kemper 408 15 41 9 Lauderdale 3343 142 321 77 Neshoba 2171 113 150 40 Newton 1028 29 44 10 Wayne 1157 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

