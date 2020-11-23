Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 143,879 cases, 3,676 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 699 new cases, zero new deaths and 172...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 699 new cases, zero new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. (MGN)(KGNS)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 143,879. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 699 new cases, zero new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,287,816 as of November 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a look at the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke882539327
Kemper40815419
Lauderdale334314232177
Neshoba217111315040
Newton1028294410
Wayne1157225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Thanksgiving meal
Local residents plan for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic
PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far
PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Alabama adds 1,574 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The home of a Jones County pastor was badly damaged by fire Monday. (Source: Jones County Fire...
Home of Jones Co. pastor damaged by fire
Law enforcement is warning people about the spike in crime during the holidays, and they have...
Holiday season safety tips from law enforcement
The University of West Alabama.
UWA students receiving relief funds
Uptown Meridian
Pandemic affecting Santa’s plans at Uptown Meridian