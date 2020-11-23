Holiday season safety tips from law enforcement

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is well known for online orders and packages being delivered, but it also is prime time for porch pirates, burglars and muggers.

Home break-ins spike during the holidays as ‘grinches’ look for easy targets.

“These people get up every day just like we do, and they have a solid plan. They are not dummies,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

Law enforcement is warning people about the spike in crime during the holidays, and they have some tips on how to stay safe.

“As we enter the Thanksgiving holiday week, we are reminding people that are traveling to talk with a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on their home. They also help put up their mail,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

“There are people that take stuff out of mailboxes. Have a neighbor or someone to check your mailboxes,” said Davis.

Davis also encourages people to be vigilant when doing holiday shopping.

“You have to pay attention and be aware of your surroundings. When you leave in the morning or the daytime, pay attention. When you get home at night, check your surroundings. Look at your mirrors before you get out. These people are out there. They treat this as a job just like we do every day,” said Davis.

“Think about things like that. When you go shopping, don’t have packages or bags sitting on your front seat. Try to keep items in your trunk,” said Calhoun.

Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member. Do not carry a purse or wallet if at all possible.

A few holiday safety tips to follow are to be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even if for a few minutes.

