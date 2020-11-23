Advertisement

Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.(JEOPARDY!)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original “Jeopardy!” that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade.

Richards said “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Thanksgiving meal
Local residents plan for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic
PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far
PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Michigan certifies Biden win; another defeat for Trump
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Alabama adds 1,574 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The home of a Jones County pastor was badly damaged by fire Monday. (Source: Jones County Fire...
Home of Jones Co. pastor damaged by fire