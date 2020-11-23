Advertisement

Merrehope kicks off 52nd annual Trees of Christmas Saturday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Merrehope in Meridian with Christmas joy spreading throughout the house.

43 Christmas trees were decorated this year to celebrate a tradition that has been going on since 1968.

As part of the 52nd annual Trees of Christmas, many people decorated freshly cut Christmas trees to help ring in the holidays this Sunday.

Organizers said they hold this event every year to give the gift of joy.

We want everyone to have a bright shiny Christmas. We want people to welcome their neighbors into their homes, neighborhoods, and into their hearts. We want everyone to have a joyous Christmas season,” said Betty Lou Jones President of the Meridian Restoration Foundation.

This year’s theme is “making merry with our neighbors.”

