Monday is dry and cool, rain returns Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper-40s across the area. We’ll see some cloud cover early this morning, with clouds decreasing throughout the day. This will lead to sunny skies across the area by this afternoon. High temperatures today will only be in the low-60s on our Monday.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-30s. Clouds will increase a bit on Tuesday, but so will the temperatures. Highs will climb back up to 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. A low pressure system will be developing to our west on Tuesday and then push across our area on our Wednesday.

There will be plenty of wind shear with this system; however, the instability will remain low and limit the thunderstorm potential. With that said, there may be just enough instability to allow for an isolated strong to severe storm to develop. Damaging, straight-line winds will be the main threat. A brief and weak tornado also cannot be ruled out, but are unlikely.

We’ll see a chance of lingering isolated showers on Thanksgiving, but most of the day will stay dry. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper-40s in the morning and then in the low-70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will become possible on Friday as another disturbance is set to move through our area.

Rain will continue into Saturday and Sunday, with the main frontal passage expected on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely with this system, especially on Sunday. A small severe weather threat could materialize with this system as well, but there is too much uncertainty in the forecast to set anything in stone.

