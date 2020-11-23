Memorial Services for Mr. John J. Watson will begin at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Watson, 82, of Blackwater, Mississippi passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

John was born on March 17, 1938 in Blackwater and spent most of his life in Kemper and Lauderdale Counties. In his early 20′s, he was a “Screaming Eagle” in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. He was steel fabricator, master carpenter, foundation expert, building designer, business owner, knife maker, flintknapper, and had a wealth of knowledge for all things outdoors. He was a well read, deep thinking, contemplative man of God. John was an excellent husband, an outstanding father and grandfather, a wonderful brother, the best uncle a nephew or niece could ever have, and a dear, faithful friend to many. He was a child of God, saved by Grace, and is now glorified.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years and 11 months, Gayle Watson; sons, Mark Watson (Christy) and Aaron Watson (Brandi). Grandchildren Haley Watson Rawson (Glenn), Will Watson, Wesley Watson, Ella Watson, Owen Watson, Jake Watson, Ruby Watson, Jeremiah Watson, and Leila Watson. Siblings, Mary Watson Upchurch, Joe Watson (June), Annie Jane Watson Stuart, and Grace Watson Darville as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Louis Watson and one brother Newton Watson.

“Cheerful in all weathers. Never shirked a task. Splendid behavior.” That was John Watson.

In lieu of flowers, John suggests that memorials be made either to a charity of your choice or to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association/ USA (pwsausa.org) in honor of his grandson, Will Watson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

