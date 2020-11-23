Graveside services for Mr. William T. “Bill” Schneider will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Tim Wise and Mr. Harold Grissom, Jr. officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Schneider, 65, took his heavenly place on Wednesday, November 19, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, to William Henry and Dorothy Esther (Ebling) Schneider. He was a graduate of Euclid High School and continued into college at Ohio University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He met his wife, Barbara Ann Grissom, on her birthday May 1999 and they were married December 18, of the same year in Meridian, MS. He moved to Meridain, MS where he was chief engineer at Raytheon of Forest for over 20 years.

He was first class and such a good man, I received flowers every Friday. Every time we went to an event, he would come home with a new beautiful black dress. He loved the Cleveland Indians, growing roses with me, antiquing together, golfing, and, of course, his Big Jake, Oscar, and our fur boys.

He loved his Lord and family more than anything. He loved pretty flowers in our yard and he helped me when it wasn’t a surprise. Bill was extremely intelligent, a master of words, having loved many historical quotes. He could do anything… just amazing. He loved old music from the Bind Band Era to beautiful pieces of classical music. We sometimes danced to Lawrence Welk and enjoyed doing things together, singing while I played the piano, fixing up the yard, and especially enjoyed played games, particularly, Scrabble. Love never dies.

Bill is survived by his parents Barbara Grissom Schneider; son, Grant Schneider (Coartney); grandchildren, Braden, Shelby, Harley, McKayla, and little Killian.

He is preceded in death by father, William Henry Schneider and mother, Dorothy Esther Schneider.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721