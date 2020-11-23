Advertisement

Mrs. Beatrice Moton

Beatrice Moton
By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Graveside Services for Mrs. Beatrice Moton will be held Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Blackwater Cemetery, Daleville with Rev. Paul Clayton officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Moton, 71, of Meridian, who died Monday, November 23th, 2020 at her residence. A viewing will be held Friday, November 27th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel.

