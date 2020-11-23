Funeral Services for Mrs. Leigh Ann Key will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Northcrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Key, 54, of Meridian, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian after a valiant battle against cancer.

A native of Meridian, Leigh Ann earned her Bachelor’s degree at Mississippi College in 1987, and her Juris Doctor degree at the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1991. She married the love of her life, Ronnie Key, in 1990. Beginning in 1998, she successfully ran Key Law Office, serving the residents of Meridian as a family lawyer.

Leigh Ann was a passionate advocate for her clients in her law practice and others in need. She loved helping her friends and community, and viewed them as family. She generously opened her home to many foster children, exchange students, and others in need of a place to stay. Additionally, she loved being a coach’s wife, attending tournaments, and being a mother figure to the players. Her input was vital to the success of the program.

Leigh Ann is survived by her husband, Ronnie Key; children, Easton Key (Madison) and Casey Key (Rebecca); parents, Bobby and Frances Scitzs; sister, Dena Thomas; Ms. Sheila Edwards; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Leigh Ann is preceded in death by her grandparents, Eula Meyer and Will J. Cross, and Ana Laura Scitzs and Hilliard Floyd Scitzs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made as donations to either the Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund at Anderson Regional Cancer Center, Meridian Community College Golf, or the Leigh Ann Key Memorial Scholarship at Meridian Community College.

The Key family will receive guests from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend all services.

