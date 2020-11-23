Advertisement

Pandemic affecting Santa’s plans at Uptown Meridian

Uptown Meridian
Uptown Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected Santa Claus’s plans this year. The Christmastime tradition of children sitting on Santa’s lap at Uptown Meridian will not be happening this year.

“Well, you know, Santa’s getting up there in age, so we want to make sure we take good care of him and maybe he won’t make it around to all the different shopping centers before Christmas, but we want to make sure he’s safe and healthy so he can visit your home on Christmas,” said Debby Delshad, the marketing director for Uptown Meridian.

There will still be holiday cheer at the mall. Santa will be sending Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Uptown Meridian on December 5.

“Typically we have cookies and milk with Santa, but this year we’re going to have root beer floats with Rudolph,” Delshad said. “And so [Rudolph] will be here, the Grinch will be here, a couple of other characters, so it’ll be a fun time for the kids.”

Delshad said keeping people healthy will be Uptown Meridian’s top-priority this holiday season.

“We are practicing everything that the city mandates from the mask, to the social distancing, to the sanitizing stations, so we’re keeping safe, that’s our number one concern.”

Uptown Meridian will be opening at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

