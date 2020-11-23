Advertisement

Report: Joe Burrow tore ACL and MCL in left knee

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off after an injury to his left knee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Burrow sent a tweet out about the injury later in the afternoon, thanking everyone for letting him know they care and indicating his season is over.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Burrow torn the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He will undergo season-ending surgery and begin rehab to try to make a comeback in 2021.

Rapoport reported Burrow was down on the field grabbing his knee and the cart coming out for him. Burrow went down with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter. The injury came when Burrow was hit below the waist by a Washington defensive lineman.

Before the injury, Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards passing, with one touchdown and one lost fumble. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, Burrow currently ranks No. 10 in passing yards with 2,485 and tied for No. 21 in touchdown passes with 12.

Per ESPN stats and info, Burrow has five games with 300 or more passing yards, one shy of tying Andrew Luck’s rookie record from 2012.

Burrow is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least five 300-yard passing games within their first 10 games of their career.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Thanksgiving meal
Local residents plan for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic
PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far
PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

Latest News

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after an upset win over LSU in an NCAA...
Alabama men’s basketball program placed on 3-year probation
Sideline View by Dale McKee
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Tagovailoa benched in 1st pro loss but move isn’t permanent
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start