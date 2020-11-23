Report: Joe Burrow tore ACL and MCL in left knee

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off after an injury to his left knee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Burrow sent a tweet out about the injury later in the afternoon, thanking everyone for letting him know they care and indicating his season is over.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Burrow torn the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He will undergo season-ending surgery and begin rehab to try to make a comeback in 2021.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee, an MRI showed, per me and @TomPelissero. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2020

Rapoport reported Burrow was down on the field grabbing his knee and the cart coming out for him. Burrow went down with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter. The injury came when Burrow was hit below the waist by a Washington defensive lineman.

Before the injury, Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards passing, with one touchdown and one lost fumble. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, Burrow currently ranks No. 10 in passing yards with 2,485 and tied for No. 21 in touchdown passes with 12.

Per ESPN stats and info, Burrow has five games with 300 or more passing yards, one shy of tying Andrew Luck’s rookie record from 2012.

Burrow is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least five 300-yard passing games within their first 10 games of their career.

Joe Burrow already has 5 games with 300+ Pass Yds, one shy of tying Andrew Luck’s rookie record from 2012.



Burrow is 1 of 4 QBs in NFL history with at least 5 300-yard passing games within their first 10 career games (Patrick Mahomes - 8, Andrew Luck - 5, Kurt Warner - 5). pic.twitter.com/AnSeNVbeyj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 22, 2020

