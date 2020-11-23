Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Finally, Egg Bowl week is here. Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans have been anxiously awaiting this contest since last December. Last December was when the athletic directors of each school pulled the plug on their former head football coaches as Ole Miss hired Lane Kiffin and State hired the so quotable Mike Leach. Kiffin and Leach are two peas in a pod as far as their offensive philosophy. Fans’ reaction at both schools was at an all-time high as both fan bases endorsed the naming of their new coach with open arms. The Bulldogs and Rebels have never had a friendly rivalry, especially from the fans’ standpoint, but at this point the coaches, who are old friends, have no ill feelings toward each other. Hopefully, the 117th edition and 93rd Egg Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. this coming Saturday.

Mississippi State (2-5) played an inspired game on both sides of the ball in their 24-17 loss to No. 13 Georgia (5-2) this past Saturday in Athens. Playing with only 48 scholarship players, the Bullies hung tough until late in the contest. MSU freshman gunslinger Will Rogers and a healthy offensive line led the Bulldogs offense to their best offensive showing since their opening game win over LSU. MSU scored on their opening four drives of the game as Rogers passed for 336 yards and completed 41 passes on the night. MSU took some chances on defense and sold out to stop the run against the Georgia trademark running game. They held the Georgia running game to only 8 yards on the night. The negative was a depleted Bulldogs secondary giving up 401 yards and four touchdowns to J.T. Daniels, who was starting his first game for Georgia after transferring from USC.

Ole Miss (3-4) practiced all last week as their game against Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19. The next available date for the Aggies and Rebels to play is on December 19.

Southern Mississippi (2-7) fell to conference foe UT-San Antonio, 23-20. The Eagles offense was led by Tate Whatley as he passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns while Frank Gore Jr. led the running game. The Golden Eagles defense played well but did give up a 69-yard TD run to the Roadrunners that might have been the difference in the game. The Golden Eagles head to UAB this Friday. USM also announced recently that quarterback Jack Abraham has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard II and Reggie Perry were both picked in the second round of the NBA draft only to be traded later in the night. Woodard, a Columbus native, was drafted 40th by Memphis but was traded to Sacramento while Perry was selected 52nd by the L.A. Clippers and was sent to Brooklyn hours later.

Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis will miss the first two games of the season due to being positive for COVID-19. The Rebels will host Central Arkansas on Wednesday and Jackson State on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Oxford before Davis returns on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Arkansas State. Ben Howland’s sixth edition at MSU will open the season in the Cancun Challenge in Melbourne, Florida, against Clemson on Wednesday and either Liberty or Purdue on Thursday. Jay Ladner’s USM cagers will travel to Milwaukee to tangle with North Dakota State and with Milwaukee in the Nike Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

