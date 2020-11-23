Advertisement

Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan

The government will lift the stay-at-home order on Dec. 2
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson confirmed to lawmakers that on Dec. 2 the government will lift the stay-at-home instruction introduced early this month to curb a new surge in coronavirus cases. Shops, gyms, personal care businesses and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen, and collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume. Fans will also be allowed back into sports stadiums for the first time since March.

Johnson said “the scientific cavalry is now in sight,” and breakthroughs in mass testing and vaccines should eliminate the need for lockdowns by the spring. But first, he said, “we must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains.”

He said England’s lockdown will be replaced with regional measures involving three tiers of restrictions based on the scale of the outbreak in different areas. The measures have been toughened slightly from a similar system that was in place last month because government scientific advisers say those measures weren’t enough to stop the virus from spreading.

In the top tier, pubs and restaurants will have to close except for takeout and delivery. In other areas they will have to close by 11 p.m.

In the lower two tiers, indoor and outdoor spectator sports can resume with capacity limits.

The rules apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own restrictions.

People will have to wait until up-to-date data is released later in the week to learn what tier their local area will be in, but the government says most of the country is likely to be in the two highest levels.

In those areas, households will be barred from mixing indoors, but the government is planning to ease the rules over the Christmas period.

Johnson said people will be allowed “to see more of their family and friends over Christmas,” though he did not announce details.

The new measures must be approved by Parliament before taking effect. The main opposition Labour Party gave them a cautious welcome, but Johnson faces opposition from some lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, who argue that the economic damage from the restrictions is too severe.

Conservative legislator Mark Harper, one of the skeptics, said he needed to be reassured that “each measure is going to save more lives than it costs.”

Retailers welcomed the news that all shops would be allowed to reopen, but Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said the new restrictions “unfairly target pubs.”

In common with other European countries, authorities in Britain introduced restrictions on daily life to combat an autumn surge in cases. The U.K. has had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 55,000 deaths among people who tested positive.

Johnson hailed Monday’s announcement by AstraZeneca and Oxford University that the vaccine they are jointly developing was up to 90% effective in late-stage trials. Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, one of several in development around the world. If a vaccine is approved by regulators, the U.K. hopes to start using it widely in the new year.

In the meantime, Johnson said the mass use of rapid-turnaround coronavirus tests could help restore a semblance of normal life. He said such tests would initially be used to allow nursing home residents to be visited by loved ones as long as the visitors have tested negative for the virus.

“People will once again be able to hug and hold hands with loved ones, instead of waving at them through a window,” he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Nearly 200 racers tested their endurance and physical abilities in Meridian’s first Celtic...
Meridian’s first Celtic Warrior Race held at Bonita Lakes
Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Thanksgiving meal
Local residents plan for Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic
PCS received 200K "Zap the Gap" calls so far
PSC receives 200K “Zap the Gap” calls so far

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Michigan certifies Biden win; another defeat for Trump
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Alabama adds 1,574 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The home of a Jones County pastor was badly damaged by fire Monday. (Source: Jones County Fire...
Home of Jones Co. pastor damaged by fire