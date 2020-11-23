UWA students receiving relief funds

Livingston, AL. (WTOK) -

In its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic the University of West Alabama is offering more relief to students by returning a portion of student fees from the fall semester. Students will be reimbursed up to $300 for previously paid student activity and student athletic fees.

Made possible by COVID-19 relief funds UWA received through the CARES Act, the reimbursement will be provided to students who were assessed the fees at the beginning of the fall semester. The amount reimbursed is directly reflective of the amount paid by the student, depending on full- or part-time status.

“The continued impact of COVID-19 on events and programs has resulted in fewer activities for students on campus during this semester than we typically enjoy,” said Jason Gardner, director of student activities. “Our student engagement team worked very hard to adapt activities and programming to give students an entertaining but safe experience this fall, but like every campus in the nation, we had so much more we wanted to be able to do.”

Changes in athletic schedules and cancellations resulted in no Division II home athletic events to attend on campus in the fall. A portion of the student athletic fee provides students free admission to these.

“We wanted nothing more than to be able to provide our student athletes the opportunity to compete, and for their classmates and families to cheer for them from the stands, but regulations simply made that impossible,” said UWA Athletic Director Bobby Wallace. “Following health and safety guidelines has allowed us to maintain some semblance of the off-field and off-court portion of our programs, but the overall absence of varsity competition on our campus has really been tough.”

Students received email notification of UWA’s intent to return these fees. Students with balances paid in full will receive the reimbursement by direct deposit if previously set up, or by mail to their local mailing address if the student has not previously signed up for direct deposits. Students who have unpaid account balances will receive the reimbursement as a credit on their accounts.

Courtesy: UWA