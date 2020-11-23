Private graveside services for Wilton Eugene Parnell, 82, of Scooba, MS, will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10:00 am in Binnsville Cemetery in Scooba, MS. Brother Zac Cox will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

Mr. Parnell was retired from working maintenance at East Mississippi Community College where he worked for over 40 years. He loved reading and woodworking and was well known for his Christmas nativity scene.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, of 57 years; his children Perry Parnell (Patricia) and Patti McKee (Todd); grandchildren Joel McKee and Caleb McKee; great grandchildren John Thomas McKee, Allie McKee, Lucy McKee and Smith McKee.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Jennie Parnell; a sister Gladys Lewis; two brothers William “Buddy” Parnell Jr. and James Ray Parnell along with a granddaughter Leslie Hannah Parnell.

