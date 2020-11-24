Advertisement

Alabama adds 1,574 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday, including probable cases.

According to ADPH data, there have been 234,080 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March.

Alabama’s death toll stands at 3,459. The state reports, as of Monday, 23,449 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There have been 90,702 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Here are the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw417131886
Sumter553223275
Marengo1169247707
Pickens1153187258

According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases had SARS-CoV-2 detected using a molecular amplification test. Cases classified as probable cases either had SARS-CoV-2 detected using an antigen test, were known to be in close contact to a COVID-19 case or to be part of an exposed group, or COVID-19 was listed on their death certificate as an underlying cause. If someone meets probable criteria 1 or 2 but has a negative molecular amplification test they are not a case.

