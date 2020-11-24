Alabama adds 1,574 new COVID-19 cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,574 news cases of COVID-19 Monday, including probable cases.

According to ADPH data, there have been 234,080 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March.

Alabama’s death toll stands at 3,459. The state reports, as of Monday, 23,449 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There have been 90,702 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Here are the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 417 13 1886 Sumter 553 22 3275 Marengo 1169 24 7707 Pickens 1153 18 7258

According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases had SARS-CoV-2 detected using a molecular amplification test. Cases classified as probable cases either had SARS-CoV-2 detected using an antigen test, were known to be in close contact to a COVID-19 case or to be part of an exposed group, or COVID-19 was listed on their death certificate as an underlying cause. If someone meets probable criteria 1 or 2 but has a negative molecular amplification test they are not a case.

