COVID-19 in Mississippi: 665 new cases, 53 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 144,544. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 665 new cases, 53 new deaths and 153 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,729 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,287,816 as of November 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a look at the numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 885 53 93 27 Kemper 409 17 41 9 Lauderdale 3350 143 321 77 Neshoba 2164 115 152 41 Newton 1027 29 44 10 Wayne 1158 23 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

