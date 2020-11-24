Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 665 new cases, 53 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 665 new cases, 53 new deaths and 153...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 665 new cases, 53 new deaths and 153 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 144,544. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 665 new cases, 53 new deaths and 153 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,729 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,287,816 as of November 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 121,637 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a look at the numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke885539327
Kemper40917419
Lauderdale335014332177
Neshoba216411515241
Newton1027294410
Wayne1158235910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020
The University of West Alabama.
UWA students receiving relief funds
Uptown Meridian
Pandemic affecting Santa’s plans at Uptown Meridian

Latest News

Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence
Hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi
Miss. hospitals see ‘extraordinary rise’ in COVID patients
Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several...
Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again