Home of Jones Co. pastor damaged by fire

The home of a Jones County pastor was badly damaged by fire Monday. (Source: Jones County Fire Council/WDAM)(Source: Jones County Fire Council/WDAM)
By Chris Thies
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Baptist pastor in Jones County received damage from a fire early Monday morning. The Jones County Fire Council said the fire was reported just after midnight on Sharon Road. It was the parsonage of First Baptist of Sharon, the home to the Rev. Matt Olson, his wife and two daughters.

The Olson family was reportedly headed out of town to visit family when the fire started. Olson told firefighters he realized he forgot his glasses at the house and returned to find the home filled with smoke.

Olson said the response from the church and community has been a blessing.

“We’re blessed. We really are,” said Olson. “We lost the majority of our possessions. The church and community have come around us in an amazing way. It makes this Thanksgiving a lot more special. We are truly thankful for what we have.”

Thanks to the quick work from the Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments, the home sustained smoke damage throughout and major structural damage only in the bedrooms where the fire started, according to fire council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner. No one was hurt.

