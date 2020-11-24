Hundreds of cars show up for Thanksgiving food drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization went above and beyond in giving back to the community by giving nearly a thousand Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens.

The Boys and Girls Club of Meridian held their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

“The Boys and Girls Club has been fortunate enough to get a grant to assist you in providing food packages for our senior citizens in the community,” said Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Ricky Hood.

Hundreds of cars brought traffic to a near standstill as they lined up to receive their meals outside of the Boys and Girls Club on 45th avenue.

“This is usually. We always had long lines, but nothing compared to this,” said Hood.

Many people had to wait in line for some time to receive a free Thanksgiving turkey and groceries.

“We want to make sure we acknowledge our seniors during this period of time. They are not going to have a lot of visitors due to the virus. We want to give them a meal. They are driving by with their mask on. We’re passing the blessing we’re receiving,” said Hood.

The Boys and Girls Club team worked long hours in packaging meals to help a person in need.

“During this holiday with the pandemic, it is an opportunity for us to give back to our family, community, and those who are in need,” said Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Shannel Smith.

“We want to do what’s right. The right thing is to help those that need us the most,” said Hood.

Organizers said they are now preparing for another big event for kids during the Christmas Holiday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.