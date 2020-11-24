Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges

John Poisso Jr., arrested on drug, gun charges
John Poisso Jr., arrested on drug, gun charges(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County authorities made a drug arrest that resulted in the seizure of at least one pound of methamphetamine.

John Poisso Jr., 62, was arrested last week by deputies and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Officials said the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into Poisso and his connection to selling drugs.

“Right at one pound of methamphetamine was found, two guns, heroin and other illegal items were located at the residence he lived in,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

This isn’t Poisso’s first run-in with law enforcement. In 2015, authorities said he was the last person to be seen with Rebecca Henderson.

Henderson went missing in September of 2015. At the time, deputies executed a search warrant on Poisso’s property, but found no evidence that connected him with her disappearance.

“This is another instance of taking an individual that is dealing drugs on the streets of our community and removing him from doing that,” Calhoun said.

Poisso is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, two counts of sale of meth, one count of sale of heroin and one count of trafficking. His total bond is set at $190,000.

