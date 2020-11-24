Advertisement

Meridian restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Meridian restaurant.
Meridian restaurant.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, there are several restaurants open Thursday and they’re ready to serve you and your family.

Thanksgiving feasts will look a little different this year. COVID-19 has forced many families to cancel or downsize their traditional holiday get togethers.

Some families have decided to grab thanksgiving dinner from a local restaurant like The Magnolia Restaurant. The Magnolia is always open on Thanksgiving.

Owner Ted Burton said they’re ready to serve hungry families.

“I think we provide a service to people who don’t want to cook meals,” said Burton. “I feel like it’s less expensive to come and eat a meal and enjoy it, than it is to prepare one and have to clean up and do all the extras.”

The Checkerboard is also open on Thanksgiving. Owner Robert Frazier expects to see fewer customers than usual.

“We have close to 80 or 90 reservations and usually we’ll have a couple hundred so the virus has hurt us quite a bit,” said Frazier.

Frazier is excited to provide holiday meals for local families.

“We’ve got three different dining rooms we can put you in. We can sit you down, let you eat and be on your way,” said Frazier.

The Checkerboard will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Thursday. National chains like Applebee’s, IHOP and Cracker Barrel are also open on Thanksgiving. Many fast food restaurants are open, too, including McDonalds and Burger King.

Many of the restaurants like The Checkerboard will serve traditional thanksgiving dinner like turkey, dressing and all the fixins’. Some will also offer their regular menus.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Health care logo
Health care fraud trial: Meridian doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020
Hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi
Miss. hospitals see ‘extraordinary rise’ in COVID patients

Latest News

Bobby Rush, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars...
From Rock to Blues, several Mississippians nominated for a Grammy
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
UAB vs. Southern Miss game canceled because of COVID-19
Food Give Away at Ag Center
Lauderdale Co. food giveaway canceled
John Poisso Jr., arrested on drug, gun charges
Lauderdale Co. man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges