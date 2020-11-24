Meridian restaurants open on Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, there are several restaurants open Thursday and they’re ready to serve you and your family.

Thanksgiving feasts will look a little different this year. COVID-19 has forced many families to cancel or downsize their traditional holiday get togethers.

Some families have decided to grab thanksgiving dinner from a local restaurant like The Magnolia Restaurant. The Magnolia is always open on Thanksgiving.

Owner Ted Burton said they’re ready to serve hungry families.

“I think we provide a service to people who don’t want to cook meals,” said Burton. “I feel like it’s less expensive to come and eat a meal and enjoy it, than it is to prepare one and have to clean up and do all the extras.”

The Checkerboard is also open on Thanksgiving. Owner Robert Frazier expects to see fewer customers than usual.

“We have close to 80 or 90 reservations and usually we’ll have a couple hundred so the virus has hurt us quite a bit,” said Frazier.

Frazier is excited to provide holiday meals for local families.

“We’ve got three different dining rooms we can put you in. We can sit you down, let you eat and be on your way,” said Frazier.

The Checkerboard will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Thursday. National chains like Applebee’s, IHOP and Cracker Barrel are also open on Thanksgiving. Many fast food restaurants are open, too, including McDonalds and Burger King.

Many of the restaurants like The Checkerboard will serve traditional thanksgiving dinner like turkey, dressing and all the fixins’. Some will also offer their regular menus.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.