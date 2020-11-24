Advertisement

More troopers on Mississippi’s highways during Thanksgiving holiday

(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Heading to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving? You’ll likely see additional state troopers on Mississippi’s interstates and highways this week.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, November 29, at midnight.

State Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

”Basically, what we’re trying to do is keep the fatality count down,” said MHP Sergeant Andy West of Troop X. " We’ve had 43 fatalities in Troop X, which is the 9 counties that we cover. We’ve had 43 fatalities this year. Last year, we had 49 in 2019 total and our goal is to stay below that. We want to complete the Thanksgiving holiday period without a fatality.”

During the period in 2019, MHP investigated 185 crashes with 10 fatalities and made 95 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“We are reminded that Thanksgiving 2019 was a particularly deadly travel period and with the approach of Thanksgiving 2020, we are asking all motorists to use good driving habits as we try to reduce fatalities and injuries this year,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “Our goal is for you and your family to safely reach your destination so that you may have a truly Happy Thanksgiving.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at J.T. Davis Court.
Meridian police investigate shooting
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2020
The University of West Alabama.
UWA students receiving relief funds
Uptown Meridian
Pandemic affecting Santa’s plans at Uptown Meridian

Latest News

Tree Knocked Over by Strong Storm
Severe weather safety tips
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi
Miss. hospitals see ‘extraordinary rise’ in COVID patients
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 665 new cases, 53 new deaths and 153...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 665 new cases, 53 new deaths
Health care logo
Health care fraud trial: Meridian doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts