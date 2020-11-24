More troopers on Mississippi’s highways during Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -Heading to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving? You’ll likely see additional state troopers on Mississippi’s interstates and highways this week.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, November 29, at midnight.

State Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

”Basically, what we’re trying to do is keep the fatality count down,” said MHP Sergeant Andy West of Troop X. " We’ve had 43 fatalities in Troop X, which is the 9 counties that we cover. We’ve had 43 fatalities this year. Last year, we had 49 in 2019 total and our goal is to stay below that. We want to complete the Thanksgiving holiday period without a fatality.”

During the period in 2019, MHP investigated 185 crashes with 10 fatalities and made 95 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“We are reminded that Thanksgiving 2019 was a particularly deadly travel period and with the approach of Thanksgiving 2020, we are asking all motorists to use good driving habits as we try to reduce fatalities and injuries this year,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “Our goal is for you and your family to safely reach your destination so that you may have a truly Happy Thanksgiving.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.