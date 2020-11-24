Rain and storms likely on Wednesday, severe possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to a chilly start on our Tuesday, with temperatures dropping down to the freezing mark in parts of our area. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will warm up pretty quickly today thanks to the return of southerly flow. High temperatures on our Tuesday look to be right around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase this evening out ahead of a cold front that will move through our area on Wednesday.

A few showers will become possible by sunrise on Wednesday, followed by higher rain chances heading into the daytime hours. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, but chances of seeing a severe storm are pretty low. If a storm reaches severe strength, damaging straight-line winds will be the greatest threat. A brief and weak tornado also cannot be ruled out, but chances of seeing one are even lower.

The front will clear the area in time for Thanksgiving; however, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out throughout our Thursday. Highs on Thanksgiving will climb into the low-70s after starting the day in the low-50s. A series of disturbances will bring periods of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rain and thunder is possible Friday and Saturday, but severe weather is not expected. A severe threat could materialize on Sunday, but there is too much uncertainty to set anything in stone. Some of the coolest air we’ve seen this season looks to move into our area during the next work week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.